China delays new anti-money laundering rules amid privacy worries, pushback from small financial firms
- Chinese authorities have postponed introduction of new rules requiring financial institutions tighten due diligence on clients and transactions
- Delay comes after small and medium-sized financial institutions asked for more time to revise and improve their internal management systems
Chinese authorities have postponed introduction of a new anti-money laundering regulation. Photo: Shutterstock