China delays new anti-money laundering rules amid privacy worries, pushback from small financial firms

  • Chinese authorities have postponed introduction of new rules requiring financial institutions tighten due diligence on clients and transactions
  • Delay comes after small and medium-sized financial institutions asked for more time to revise and improve their internal management systems

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Feb, 2022

