China’s State Council says the nation will “strengthen the capabilities of home and community elderly care services” in the coming years. Photo: Xinhua
China to delay retirement ages ‘gradually’ by 2025, after holding firm for seven decades

  • China’s life expectancy at birth has more than doubled from just 35 years in 1949, and population experts say its long-mandated retirement ages are impractical
  • State Council decision is latest move by Beijing to cope with a population crisis fuelled by nation’s falling birth rate, rapidly greying population and dwindling workforce

Luna Sun
Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Feb, 2022

