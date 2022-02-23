China’s population is ageing rapidly, with births falling and elderly people making up a growing proportion of the nation’s 1.4 billion people. Photo: Imaginechina
China edges closer to national pension system with ‘balancing’ of main retirement fund as population ages
- National balancing was started on January 1 for the corporate employees pension fund to ‘allow shortfalls to be compensated by surpluses nationwide’
- The government has been working to link the various provincial pension plans into a national one, so that money from richer areas can be used to support poorer areas
