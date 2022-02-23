Reducing wealth inequality is now the main objective for China’s next stage of development. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s middle class worries about the future under Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ initiative

  • President Xi Jinping’s strategy to reduce wealth inequality is now the main objective in China’s next stage of development
  • But heavy-handed regulation coupled with a slowing economy has some middle-class citizens worried about their livelihoods

Jane CaiHe Huifeng
Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Feb, 2022

