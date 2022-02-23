China is facing multiple demographic challenges like a low birth rate. Photo: Xinhua
China population: rust-belt province Heilongjiang unveils plan to halt exodus of residents, boost births
- Heilongjiang’s population has plummeted by 16 per cent, or 6.46 million, from a decade ago, according to data from China’s 2020 census
- The provincial government has promised to promote Beijing’s three-child policy and launch incentives for couples to have children
Topic | China's population
China is facing multiple demographic challenges like a low birth rate. Photo: Xinhua