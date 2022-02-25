The administration of US President Joe Biden is giving out millions of grant dollars to help create a “fully domestic supply chain” for certain rare earths. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade: will Biden’s call to break free of China for rare earths help counter opposition to US mines?

  • Merely mentioning China and calling to oppose its supply-chain dominance helps Washington push back against domestic opposition to controversial mining operations, according to Chinese experts
  • Strategic minerals such as lithium are becoming increasingly essential, and Chinese companies control much of the global supply

Ji Siqi
Updated: 4:30am, 25 Feb, 2022

