China is encouraging coal miners and utilities to enter into long term contracts to minimise price volatility. Photo: AFP
China sets ‘reasonable’ price range for thermal coal, cites ‘lessons’ from recent power crunches
- China has set the benchmark for 5,500 kcal thermal coal at Qinghuangdao Port at 570-770 yuan (US$86.98-US$121.77)
- Beijing is trying to balance the profits of coal plants and miners after the nation was hit by crippling power outages last year
Topic | Energy
