China says it is fully open to Russian wheat imports, in the latest sign of their strengthening bilateral ties amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis
- Agreement reflects deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow while addressing China’s need to enhance food security
- China could provide a lifeline to Russia’s economy after the United States and its allies imposed swift economic sanctions on Moscow this week
Topic | China-Russia relations
