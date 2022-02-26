Beijing has said that it is in advanced talks to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) having officially submitted its application in September. Photo: AFP
Beijing has said that it is in advanced talks to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) having officially submitted its application in September. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US, China ‘sorely need’ to resume trade talks and CPTPP could play role, American lobbyist says

  • China and the US are still locked in a stalemate over resuming senior-level bilateral trade dialogue despite the expiry of their initial trade deal in December
  • Beijing has submitted its application to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

Topic |   US-China relations
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 4:00am, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has said that it is in advanced talks to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) having officially submitted its application in September. Photo: AFP
Beijing has said that it is in advanced talks to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) having officially submitted its application in September. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE