Last year, China executed Lai Xiaomin, the former head of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management, after he was found guilty of taking 1.79 billion yuan (US$283 million) in bribes. Photo: Weibo
China’s financial sector must ‘develop with Chinese characteristics’ after corruption probe
- China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has concluded a two-month inspection of 25 institutions
- The anti-corruption watchdog found various problems within the financial sector, with ‘outstanding issues’ needing to be addressed swiftly, the Politburo said
Topic | Corruption in China
Last year, China executed Lai Xiaomin, the former head of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management, after he was found guilty of taking 1.79 billion yuan (US$283 million) in bribes. Photo: Weibo