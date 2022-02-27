‘Common prosperity’ presents new marketing challenges for global brands in China. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘common prosperity’ push, consumer nationalism stir new challenges for global brands

  • Campaign to reduce wealth gap presents new marketing challenges for global brands, though most are positive about expanded middle class
  • International brands also have to contend with rising nationalism and consumer sentiment that has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic

Kandy WongHe Huifeng
Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Feb, 2022

