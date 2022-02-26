Firefighters tackle a blaze in a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Firefighters tackle a blaze in a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese agency lowers Ukraine sovereign debt rating in Russian invasion aftermath

  • China Chengxin says further downgrades could follow as repayment capacity falls
  • Ukraine is now in the same category as Venezuela and one notch lower than Myanmar

Topic |   Ukraine
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters tackle a blaze in a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Firefighters tackle a blaze in a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE