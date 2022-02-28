The Communist Party has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, pledging to “front-load” pro-growth policies in 2022, pushing early sales of bonds to fund investment and easing curbs on financing for the property sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economy suffers blow as Beijing’s stimulus push fails to jolt construction
- Beijing has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, pledging to ‘front-load’ pro-growth policies in 2022
- But recent data suggests no real turnaround in construction yet, with the slow start to the year leading some economists to downgrade their forecasts for China’s growth
Topic | China's economic recovery
The Communist Party has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, pledging to “front-load” pro-growth policies in 2022, pushing early sales of bonds to fund investment and easing curbs on financing for the property sector. Photo: Bloomberg