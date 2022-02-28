China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun speaks at an emergency Security Council assembly over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine
China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun speaks at an emergency Security Council assembly over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine
Economy /  China Economy

Ukraine invasion: China’s global economic ambitions face turbulence over stance on Russian aggression

  • As the invasion continues, Beijing’s ability to distance itself from the dispute is becoming harder, potentially damaging its economic ambitions
  • China could face secondary sanctions or at the very least ‘reputational costs’ due to the perception it is helping prop up the Russian economy

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:15pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun speaks at an emergency Security Council assembly over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine
China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun speaks at an emergency Security Council assembly over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Ukraine
READ FULL ARTICLE