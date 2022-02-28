The pace of China’s urbanisation has been trending down in recent years, and last year it fell to its lowest point since 1996. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s urbanisation push could be at a ‘bottleneck’, with slowest migration growth rate in quarter-century

  • Downward trend may continue as economic situation remains challenging during the pandemic and fewer jobs are available in major cities
  • Demographer warns that the higher the urbanisation rate, the lower the fertility rate – a worrisome prospect as China tries to cope with plunging births

Topic |   Migrant workers in China
Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Feb, 2022

