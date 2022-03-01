Many companies in South China lost production capacity during the power crisis in 2021. A coal-fired power station (above) in Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China manufacturing: almost half of southern firms lost production capacity during power crisis, survey shows
- Nearly half of the companies surveyed lost significant production capacity, says a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in South China
- Most respondents believed the US-China trade dispute may expand in 2022, and optimism about the future is lower than the previous year
Topic | China manufacturing
Many companies in South China lost production capacity during the power crisis in 2021. A coal-fired power station (above) in Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Chinatopix via AP