China, the world’s top steel producer, consumes over a billion tonnes of iron ore a year, with more than 80 per cent coming from imports. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China aims to ‘fundamentally’ solve iron ore shortages with ‘cornerstone plan’
- China plans to raise the share of overseas iron ore production from 120 million tonnes in 2020 to 220 million tonnes by 2025
- It also aims to boost domestic output by 100 million tonnes to 370 million tonnes and steel scrap consumption by 70 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes
Topic | Commodities
