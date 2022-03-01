Private sector companies in China (including Tencent, above) are facing crackdowns, regulatory discrimination and a lack of financing, while SOEs are thriving. Photo: Gcmt/ Imaginechina via AFP
China’s private sector struggling with ‘common prosperity’, Covid-19 and financing; SOEs thrive
- China’s private sector contributes more than half of the country’s tax revenue and GDP, yet it is bearing the brunt of economic pressure
- Crackdowns on tech giants and private tutoring, and Covid-19 restrictions on tourism and catering have all taken a toll
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
