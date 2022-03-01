Workers unload goods from a truck near a trading centre known as the Russian Market in Beijing on Tuesday. China says it hopes to maintain normal trade relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine-Russia crisis tests Beijing’s desire to maintain ‘normal trade’ with both
- ‘We hope they can reach peace’, commerce minister says, as impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war begin to emerge on the world’s second-largest economy
- Russia and Ukraine are both important trading partners with China, and Beijing made a deal with Kyiv last year after it withdrew its call to give UN human rights chief access to Xinjiang
Topic | China-Russia relations
