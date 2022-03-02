A record 10.76 million university students will graduate in China this year, and young jobseekers are doing all they can to stand out in the crowd. Photo: AFP
China’s young jobseekers confront challenges, seek new opportunities as economy undergoes profound transition

  • For fresh graduates, pressure has never been greater in their bid to secure a dream job, but some are cashing in as industries evolve
  • China is pushing to enhance its manufacturing and smart infrastructure sectors, opening doors for new jobs as a record number of students prepare to enter job market

Luna Sun
Updated: 4:15pm, 2 Mar, 2022

