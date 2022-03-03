Sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine could boost China’s digital yuan. Pictured: the e-CNY digital payment system at the New Actuation Fintech Centre in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine could boost China’s digital yuan. Pictured: the e-CNY digital payment system at the New Actuation Fintech Centre in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Will Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion give China’s digital yuan a boost?

  • With the Swift system being used in sanctions against Russia, China’s digital yuan payment system could be a replacement, say Chinese researchers
  • The as yet unlaunched point-to-point digital payment system should reduce the need for cross-border financial messaging between banks

Frank Tang
Updated: 5:32am, 3 Mar, 2022

