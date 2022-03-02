The United States its European allies have announced financial sanctions against Russia, excluding some ussian banks from the Swift financial messaging system and freezing some accesses to Western financial markets. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s manufacturers feel the pain of Ukraine crisis as customers have ‘no desire to pay’
- China is the largest trading partner of both Russia and Ukraine, but sanctions from the US its European allies have started to be felt by customers in both countries
- Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday that China was hoping to ‘promote our normal trade’ with both Russia and Ukraine
Topic | China-Russia relations
The United States its European allies have announced financial sanctions against Russia, excluding some ussian banks from the Swift financial messaging system and freezing some accesses to Western financial markets. Photo: EPA-EFE