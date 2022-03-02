Chinese health authorities say elderly care facilities need to be improved to support the nation’s fast ageing population. Photo: Getty Images CREDIT: Getty Images
China population: new five-year plan vows to tackle ‘insufficient’ elderly care as ageing crisis worsens
- The 14th five-year plan on elderly care has highlighted a dire need to improve services for China’s fast ageing population
- Authorities have promised to build more facilities to care for people at the end of their lives and those suffering from chronic illness
