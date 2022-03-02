China’s top banking regulator, Guo Shuqing (pictured), said the impact on his nation’s economy remains unclear in the wake of Western sanctions targeting Russia. Photo: Simon Song
Economy /  China Economy

China opposes ‘illegal’ sanctions against Russia by United States and its allies

  • Top banking regulator downplays possible economic impacts on ‘sound and resilient’ Chinese economy, while striving for ‘normal’ trade and financial ties with both Moscow and Kyiv
  • Foreign ministry spokesman also decries the effectiveness of sanctions, warning of the impact on people’s livelihoods

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Orange Wang
Updated: 9:30pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
