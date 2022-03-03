China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP
China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-Covid policy under the microscope as leaders gather for ‘two sessions’

  • China’s top officials will lay out economic policies at the ‘two sessions’ starting Friday, including proposals on virus rules
  • Beijing’s zero-Covid policy is increasingly at odds with rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP
China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE