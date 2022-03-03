China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP
China’s zero-Covid policy under the microscope as leaders gather for ‘two sessions’
- China’s top officials will lay out economic policies at the ‘two sessions’ starting Friday, including proposals on virus rules
- Beijing’s zero-Covid policy is increasingly at odds with rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions
Topic | China economy
China’s hardline Covid policy is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, which is relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AP