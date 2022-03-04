Mothers in China gave birth to a historic low 10.62 million babies last year, prompting warnings by demographers. Photo: TNS
Economy /  China Economy

‘Two sessions’ 2022: calls for China’s family-planning restrictions to be fully abolished gather steam

  • China’s rapidly slowing population growth and dwindling fertility rate have sounded alarms for urgent measures to be laid out in annual policy plan
  • A raft of measures, policy changes and benefits are recommended by delegates to both of the ‘two sessions’ in the lead-up to the agenda-setting meetings

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Luna Sun
Updated: 5:40am, 4 Mar, 2022

