Mothers in China gave birth to a historic low 10.62 million babies last year, prompting warnings by demographers. Photo: TNS
‘Two sessions’ 2022: calls for China’s family-planning restrictions to be fully abolished gather steam
- China’s rapidly slowing population growth and dwindling fertility rate have sounded alarms for urgent measures to be laid out in annual policy plan
- A raft of measures, policy changes and benefits are recommended by delegates to both of the ‘two sessions’ in the lead-up to the agenda-setting meetings
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Mothers in China gave birth to a historic low 10.62 million babies last year, prompting warnings by demographers. Photo: TNS