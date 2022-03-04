China’s annual ‘two sessions’ parliamentary meetings kick off on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
‘Two sessions 2022’: with China’s debt and economic outlooks on tap for policy-setting meetings, analysts weigh in
- Rebound in infrastructure investment growth seen filling ‘a small part of the gap left by slowing export growth, the large property sector contraction and the rising costs of China’s zero-Covid strategy’
- As China’s poorer regions face growing economic pressure, deteriorating financial conditions may warrant more fiscal support from Beijing
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
China’s annual ‘two sessions’ parliamentary meetings kick off on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song