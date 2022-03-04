Food security is a critical priority for Beijing as the nation’s imports of corn, soybeans and wheat have soared to record levels, increasing its vulnerability to trade tensions and supply shocks. Photo: Xinhua
Food security is a critical priority for Beijing as the nation’s imports of corn, soybeans and wheat have soared to record levels, increasing its vulnerability to trade tensions and supply shocks. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China boosts US agriculture purchases over ‘very tight’ soybeans supply concerns, Ukraine corn worries

  • Chinese buyers recently booked around 20 cargoes of American soybeans and around 10 shipments of corn
  • Worries over supplies grow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and weaker-than-expected supply from Brazil

Topic |   China food security
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:33pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food security is a critical priority for Beijing as the nation’s imports of corn, soybeans and wheat have soared to record levels, increasing its vulnerability to trade tensions and supply shocks. Photo: Xinhua
Food security is a critical priority for Beijing as the nation’s imports of corn, soybeans and wheat have soared to record levels, increasing its vulnerability to trade tensions and supply shocks. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE