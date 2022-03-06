The trade war and coronavirus pandemic have highlighted vulnerability in China’s food security. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: 5 major concerns, from loss of fertile land to tumbling soybean output

  • Self-sufficiency in grains is a policy priority for the Chinese government, which wants to ensure the country can weather external uncertainty
  • Beijing is pushing for a breakthrough in biotechnology and seed production, while trying to ensure enough arable land is set aside for crops

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Mar, 2022

