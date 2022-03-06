Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has unveiled new incentives in the nation’s push for innovation and “faster breakthroughs” in core technologies. Photo: Bloomberg
Self-reliance: China’s top economic priority in turbulent geopolitical times
- Chinese premier puts the focus on secure industrial chains and technological breakthroughs
- Government offers range of incentives to stimulate innovation
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
