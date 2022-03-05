Paramilitary police stand guard outside a retail shop in Beijing. Photo: AP
Paramilitary police stand guard outside a retail shop in Beijing. Photo: AP
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China strikes cautious note on economy with 5.5 per cent GDP target and nod to headwinds

  • Lowest annual GDP target since 1991 is still on higher end of market expectations and comes as markets are roiled by Ukraine crisis
  • Despite China’s experience in tackling major risks, great efforts will be needed to achieve the target, Premier Li Keqiang tells lawmakers

Topic |   China GDP
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:22pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paramilitary police stand guard outside a retail shop in Beijing. Photo: AP
Paramilitary police stand guard outside a retail shop in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE