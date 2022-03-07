China has vowed to steady energy supply amid volatile commodity prices. Photo: Bloomberg
China to meet ‘severe’ commodity price volatility by boosting coal supply, oil and gas exploration
- China to focus on increasing coal, oil and gas supply, while strengthening reserves and maintaining stable imports, says economic planner
- The coronavirus pandemic, shifting monetary policies of major economies and geopolitical conflict are stoking volatility in commodity prices
