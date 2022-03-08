Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, speaks at Friday’s opening ceremony of the CPPCC. Photo: AFP
‘Two sessions’ 2022: as small-business concerns persist, China’s No 4 official tries to calm frayed nerves

  • ‘Do not believe nor circulate’ attempts to question China’s basic economic system, China’s CPPCC chairman tells representatives of business communities
  • Wang Yang acknowledges that pandemic and China’s shifting economic development model put pressure on private firms, but says these are more ‘short-term’ difficulties

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:15am, 8 Mar, 2022

