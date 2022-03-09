China’s sovereign bonds took a hit in recent weeks, losing their top global ranking. Photo: AP
As China’s sovereign bonds tumble from No 1 ranking, eyes turn to Russia as possible source of funds exodus
- Analysts are speculating on reasons behind a record sell-off in Chinese government debt in recent weeks, but the true cause may not be known for several months
- Sanctions from the United States and European Union have cut off the Russian central bank’s access to much of its foreign reserves
Topic | Bonds
China’s sovereign bonds took a hit in recent weeks, losing their top global ranking. Photo: AP