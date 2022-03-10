China could absorb incremental amounts of Russian oil by circumventing financial sanctions, experts say. Photo: EPA
China could absorb incremental amounts of Russian oil by circumventing financial sanctions, experts say. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
Economy /  China Economy

Ukraine invasion: how much Russian oil will China soak up after the US, Britain announce embargo?

  • China is expected to absorb incremental amounts of Russian oil following an import ban imposed by the United States and Britain
  • However, uncertainty over shipping and fears of secondary sanctions mean the amount will be limited in the short term, analysts say

Topic |   Ukraine war
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:15pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China could absorb incremental amounts of Russian oil by circumventing financial sanctions, experts say. Photo: EPA
China could absorb incremental amounts of Russian oil by circumventing financial sanctions, experts say. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE