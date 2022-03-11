China is looking to boost economic growth while stabilising employment as it adjusts to mounting external uncertainties. Photo: Reuters
China GDP
China GDP: 2022 economic growth target is within reach, ‘but it will come at a cost’

  • Variety of options in Beijing’s fiscal policy toolkit are expected to help insulate it from the impact of a protracted war in Ukraine, but analysts flag risks of overreaching
  • Some economists are already revising GDP forecasts for China based on geopolitical tensions, and further adjustments may come

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:48am, 11 Mar, 2022

