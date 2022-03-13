China wants to tackle social and economic inequality, with the goal of achieving so-called common prosperity by 2050. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘common prosperity’ drive hits a snag as local officials wonder how to put policy in place
- China’s plan to reduce wealth inequality is being hampered by confusion, especially at the local level, about how best to help the poor
- The country’s development needs vary significantly from province to province, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach does not work
