China’s ambitious plan to boost global trade, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, faces growing external uncertainties. Photo: EPA-EFE
How will China’s Belt and Road Initiative fare when partners Russia, Ukraine are at war?

  • China’s ambitious plan to grow global trade has resulted in collaborations with 147 countries and 32 international organisations, but an uncertain outlook has cast a pall on development
  • Chinese authorities recently acknowledged that geopolitical risks facing the belt and road project are mounting, though Beijing is attempting to maintain ‘normal’ ties

Luna Sun
Updated: 6:30pm, 12 Mar, 2022

