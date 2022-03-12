China is the Middle East’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: with the US distracted, China may have an ‘opportunity’ to expand economic influence in the Middle East
- With US diplomacy focused on the Ukraine crisis, China could attempt to ‘advance its objectives’ in the Middle East, analyst says
- Other experts contend Chinese companies have a specific agenda in the region, focused on getting materials like oil and gas
Topic | Ukraine war
China is the Middle East’s biggest trading partner and energy buyer. Photo: Reuters