China’s economy faces ‘complex environments’ and headwinds to policy goals for 2022, Premier Li warns

  • ‘It’s like climbing a high mountain,’ Li Keqiang says in last major press conference of his premiership, speaking to the challenges that China faces in realising 5.5 per cent GDP growth
  • Global uncertainties such as Russia-Ukraine war and tensions with West pose outsized threat to China’s economic goals, but Beijing remains confident

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:17pm, 11 Mar, 2022

