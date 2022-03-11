Premier Li Keqiang spoke on Friday at the last major press conference of his premiership, and the two-and-a-half-hour speech was broadcast on large screens in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s economy faces ‘complex environments’ and headwinds to policy goals for 2022, Premier Li warns
- ‘It’s like climbing a high mountain,’ Li Keqiang says in last major press conference of his premiership, speaking to the challenges that China faces in realising 5.5 per cent GDP growth
- Global uncertainties such as Russia-Ukraine war and tensions with West pose outsized threat to China’s economic goals, but Beijing remains confident
Topic | China's economic recovery
Premier Li Keqiang spoke on Friday at the last major press conference of his premiership, and the two-and-a-half-hour speech was broadcast on large screens in Beijing. Photo: Reuters