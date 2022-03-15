South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is taking a harder stance on China. Photo: Xinhua
China-South Korea ties enter new era as president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol signals a reset

  • South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is looking to reset relations with China and is likely to bolster ties with the US, a traditional security partner
  • Analysts expect South Korea to join Washington’s Indo-Pacific trade framework and play a key role in a new US-centred supply chain

Kim Bo-eun
Updated: 4:57am, 15 Mar, 2022

