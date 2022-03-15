To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
Economy /  China Economy

Ukraine war provides ‘new motivation’ for China to seek technological self-reliance amid Russia sanctions

  • Russia is facing a barrage of sanctions from the United States and the European Union over its invasion of Ukraine
  • The sanctions raise questions over the future of its advanced technology trade, development and investment relationship with China, including the CR929 passenger jet

Topic |   Ukraine war
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:00am, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE