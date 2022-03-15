To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war provides ‘new motivation’ for China to seek technological self-reliance amid Russia sanctions
- Russia is facing a barrage of sanctions from the United States and the European Union over its invasion of Ukraine
- The sanctions raise questions over the future of its advanced technology trade, development and investment relationship with China, including the CR929 passenger jet
Topic | Ukraine war
To break the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China and Russia have sought to develop a wide-body passenger jet, although the launch of the CR929 has suffered a series of delays since 2015. Photo: Bloomberg