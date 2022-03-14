Lockdowns in China are likely to knock back the global supply chain recovery. Photo: AP
Lockdowns in China are likely to knock back the global supply chain recovery. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus lockdowns could trigger ‘shock waves’ across global supply chains

  • Another major port lockdown in China could have a ‘phenomenal’ impact on global supply chains still recovering from two years of pandemic-related setbacks
  • Strict virus-containment efforts by local governments will weigh on cargo movement inside and out of China, while raising shipping prices, logistics experts say

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lockdowns in China are likely to knock back the global supply chain recovery. Photo: AP
Lockdowns in China are likely to knock back the global supply chain recovery. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE