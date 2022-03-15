China has its sights set on establishing a world-leading tech industry. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: Silicon Valley faces ‘difficult battle’ as Beijing ramps up tech spending

  • China’s Finance Ministry said early in March that spending on science and technology totalled about US$51 billion last year
  • But its recent crackdown on the internet sector may threaten progress towards overtaking Silicon Valley, some analysts say

Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 10:46pm, 15 Mar, 2022

