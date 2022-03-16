Vice-Premier Liu He has promised “policies favourable to markets” and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He vows support for economic growth, capital markets amid mounting headwinds
- China will stabilise markets and take ‘substantial measures’ to shore up first quarter economic growth, Vice-Premier Liu He says
- Stocks in China and Hong Kong rallied on Wednesday following Liu’s comments, with the CSI 300 Index jumping more than 4 per cent
Topic | China stock market
