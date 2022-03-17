China’s ability to rely on infrastructure projects is reaching its limit in terms of driving economic growth, according to the Lowy Institute. Photo: AFP
China’s economy will be ‘far less prosperous’ in coming years as headwinds intensify, Australian think tank says

  • Becoming the world’s largest economy is still on the cards for China, according to the Lowy Institute, but vastly surpassing the United States is out of the question
  • Report stands in stark contrast to more bullish outlooks by some Chinese economists, but even they contend that demographic challenges and external threats pose outsized threats

Kandy Wong
Updated: 4:30am, 17 Mar, 2022

