China is grappling with its most severe outbreak of the Omicron variant, and its major economic powerhouses such as Shenzhen and Shanghai have been forced into partial lockdown. Photo: AFP
China’s Omicron outbreak sees coronavirus-hit hotels offer studycations to students

  • China is grappling with its most severe Omicron variant outbreak, and some of its major economic powerhouses have been forced into partial lockdown
  • China’s service sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus, partially due to the absence of international travellers over the last two years

Ji Siqi
Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Mar, 2022

