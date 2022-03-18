China is on high alert for threats to food security from the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine invasion: China braces for effects of global fertiliser shortage on food security

  • The war in Ukraine has fuelled a spike in fertiliser prices, which are pushing up planting costs and eating into farmers’ incomes in China, state media says
  • China, which has elevated food security to an economic priority, is largely self-sufficient in staple crops like wheat and rice, but depends on fertiliser imports

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 4:46am, 18 Mar, 2022

