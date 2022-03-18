South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has made it clear he plans to strengthen trade and security ties with Washington. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has made it clear he plans to strengthen trade and security ties with Washington. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Economy /  China Economy

South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol has talked tough on China. Now, he has to face the economic reality

  • South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has made it clear he plans to strengthen economic and security ties with Washington
  • But the country’s dependence on China for trade will make it extremely difficult to turn away from its bigger neighbour, experts say

Topic |   South Korea
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 4:00pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has made it clear he plans to strengthen trade and security ties with Washington. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has made it clear he plans to strengthen trade and security ties with Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE