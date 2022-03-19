Premier Li Keqiang has pledged that China will offer up a variety of “oxygen-supplying” measures to help counter risks to economic growth in 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
6 takeaways from China’s ‘two sessions’ and the economic turmoil that followed
- Optimism and vows of stability at Beijing’s annual parliamentary sessions were followed by stock market losses and growing concerns over the Ukraine war’s impact on China
- From job growth and common prosperity, to regulatory crackdowns and zero-Covid goals, Chinese leaders addressed their most pressing priorities for 2022
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
